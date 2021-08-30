Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$140.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$140.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$138.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$139.94.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$132.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$127.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$90.75 and a one year high of C$134.23. The company has a market cap of C$188.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The company had revenue of C$11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total value of C$69,347.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at C$413,825.22. Insiders have sold a total of 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

