RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPT stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at $912,962.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

