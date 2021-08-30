Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of AmerisourceBergen worth $27,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $235,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 20.8% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $222,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,540,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,106,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

ABC stock opened at $119.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.08. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

