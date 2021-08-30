Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 876,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.77% of Range Resources worth $33,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Range Resources by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 558,958 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Range Resources by 17.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 380,970 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Range Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Range Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of RRC opened at $15.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $17.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

