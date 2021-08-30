Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $28,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $446.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.92 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.79.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

