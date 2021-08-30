Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $29.79 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $29,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $177.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $178.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

