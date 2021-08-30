Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 760,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,533 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $31,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $3,565,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 17.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,696,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $43.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

PACW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

