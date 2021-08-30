Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,859 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Ryder System worth $35,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 270,196 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ryder System by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,346 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of R stock opened at $81.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. Analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -859.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.