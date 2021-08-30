Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the July 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SAABF stock remained flat at $$28.60 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90. Saab AB has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $31.20.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saab AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums segments. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

