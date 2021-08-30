Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 125.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,482 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 77,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 16,760.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 603.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 137,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

SBR opened at $38.69 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.318 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

