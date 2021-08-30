Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €127.73 ($150.27).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €107.12 ($126.02) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €114.03. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

