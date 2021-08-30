salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $290.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $266.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. FBN Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a PE ratio of 107.04, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total value of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

