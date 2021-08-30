salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $305.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.92.

Shares of CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

