salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Set at $320.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.92.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.15. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $246.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 52.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 282,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $59,835,000 after acquiring an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.5% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.