Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,577,033. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.