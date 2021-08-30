Salomon & Ludwin LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,379 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for approximately 1.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $7,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 24,637 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.07. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,050. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.51.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

