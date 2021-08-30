Salomon & Ludwin LLC Purchases 293 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $949,000. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 55,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.88. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,413. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $54.55 and a one year high of $80.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.48.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.