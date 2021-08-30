Salzhauer Michael Grows Position in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,033 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Severn Bancorp were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVBI. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Severn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $2,293,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Severn Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $1,438,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its position in Severn Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,152,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

SVBI traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $12.41. 2,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,205. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $159.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 19.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Severn Bancorp Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.