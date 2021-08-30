Salzhauer Michael Sells 14,125 Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

Salzhauer Michael cut its stake in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.53% of Impac Mortgage worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 29.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 60,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 26.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMH remained flat at $$1.42 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,329. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.28.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.57). Impac Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 14.27%.

Impac Mortgage Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH).

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.