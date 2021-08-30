Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. AECOM makes up 0.2% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In other AECOM news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,966,272.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,351. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. AECOM has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

