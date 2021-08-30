Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sells C$125,400.00 in Stock

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,306,607.60.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$21.01 on Monday. Savaria Co. has a twelve month low of C$13.04 and a twelve month high of C$21.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIS. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

