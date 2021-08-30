Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Accuray by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.67 million, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Levine bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

