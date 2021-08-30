Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $2,203,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,466,423.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $148,409.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 281,671 shares of company stock valued at $43,347,688. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $143.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.63. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 341.43 and a beta of 0.94.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

