Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $244,000 Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Victory Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $35.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $35.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

