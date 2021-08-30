Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,261. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

