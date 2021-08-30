Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Cowen increased their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.22.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $106.85 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.69 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

