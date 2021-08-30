Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 23.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 642.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Shares of MTH opened at $112.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $120.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

