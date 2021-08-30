Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 490 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $95.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

