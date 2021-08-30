Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Purchases 625 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $57,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after buying an additional 1,269,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,332.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,120,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $29.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

