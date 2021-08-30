Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.51. The stock had a trading volume of 846,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.07 and a 52-week high of $560.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.97. The company has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.32%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

