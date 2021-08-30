Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

BMY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,863,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.