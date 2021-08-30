ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.07% of ScanSource worth $21,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCSC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ScanSource during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $36.05 on Monday. ScanSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $919.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.57.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

