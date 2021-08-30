Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 120.3% in August

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the July 29th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $35.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBGSY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

