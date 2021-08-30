Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Reduced by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $38,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $175,095,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after acquiring an additional 503,477 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 674,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after acquiring an additional 150,930 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 313,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,015. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.