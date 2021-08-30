Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,028 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after acquiring an additional 598,686 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,452,000 after purchasing an additional 255,085 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.68. The company had a trading volume of 504,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,591. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $109.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

