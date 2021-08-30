Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Scientific Games reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.15) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGMS. Truist raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $80.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Scientific Games during the first quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

