Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 434,885 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,288 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $38,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

STX opened at $86.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

