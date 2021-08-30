SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Receives $14.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of SCWX stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. 679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,741. SecureWorks has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $23.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.13.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 194,334 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.