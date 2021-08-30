Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Price Down 5%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. 5,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 456,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTTR. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $582.02 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.