Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNSE. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. cut their price target on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.58.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.41. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $304.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.79.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,472 shares of company stock worth $212,884.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

