ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServisFirst Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In related news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $483,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $41,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $74.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.17.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. On average, analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

