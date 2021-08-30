Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of SHLX opened at $12.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 38.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 175,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,582 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 941,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

