Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Increases By 39.2%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,322,800 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the July 29th total of 1,669,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,451.8 days.

Air China stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Air China has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68.

AICAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

