Short Interest in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Decreases By 24.3%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,670,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 29th total of 31,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $599,833.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 484.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 570.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,304,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 81.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,762,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $12,846,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $11,700,000. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

ATOS stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.24.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

