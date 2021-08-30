Short Interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Drops By 53.7%

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the July 29th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BIMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. 858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,763. BOQI International Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09.

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

