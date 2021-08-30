Short Interest in BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Drops By 53.7%

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

BOQI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the July 29th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in BOQI International Medical during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BOQI International Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BIMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.82. 858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,763. BOQI International Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09.

About BOQI International Medical

BIMI International Medical, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products. It deals with the retail and wholesale of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other relates services. It intends to establish a chain of hospitals specializing in obstetrics and gynecology. The company was founded on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Chongqing, China.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BOQI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOQI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.