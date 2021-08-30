Short Interest in Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) Declines By 24.5%

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada (OTCMKTS:CRQDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,789,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the July 29th total of 2,368,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,376.3 days.

Shares of Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada stock opened at $0.71 on Monday. Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62.

Crédito Real, S.A.B. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto Múltiple, Entidad No Regulada Company Profile

CrÃ©dito Real, SAB. de C.V., Sociedad Financiera de Objeto MÃºltiple, Entidad No Regulada, a non- banking institution, provides consumer lending products and services in Mexico. It offers payroll lending, consumer loans, small and medium business loans, group loans, and semi-new and used car loans. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

