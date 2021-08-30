Short Interest in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Increases By 40.0%

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the July 29th total of 799,800 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 338,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE DEH opened at $9.98 on Monday. D8 has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of D8 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,982,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of D8 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of D8 by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of D8 in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of D8 by 1,061.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 403,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 368,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

