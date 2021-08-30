Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Decreases By 58.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the July 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
FMY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mortgage Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.