Short Interest in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Decreases By 58.0%

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the July 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

FMY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $14.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 97.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 35.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

