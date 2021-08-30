Short Interest in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Grows By 38.9%

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the July 29th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AIQ stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $31.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,613,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 36.09% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $74,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

