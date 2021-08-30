Short Interest in GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Declines By 34.4%

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the July 29th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,779,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GRNH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. GreenGro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

Get GreenGro Technologies alerts:

GreenGro Technologies Company Profile

GreenGro Technologies, Inc engages in the sale of greenhouse systems, as well as hydroponic supplies through its retail store in Anaheim, California. Its products include commercial vertical grow technologies, extraction labs, solar systems, greenhouses, and gro rooms. The company offers Genobreeding service, which provides genetic fingerprinting of cannabis strains.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.