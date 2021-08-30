Short Interest in GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) Declines By 34.4%

GreenGro Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a drop of 34.4% from the July 29th total of 76,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,779,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GRNH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,258. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. GreenGro Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
GreenGro Technologies Company Profile
Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenGro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenGro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.